Q4 2023 Scientific Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 03, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Scientific Industries report full year 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Dorame, managing partner. Please go ahead.



Joe Dorame - Lytham Partners, LLC - IR



Thank you, both. Very good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review the 2023 full year financial results for Scientific Industries ended December 31st, 2023. With us today on the call are Helena Santos, Chief Executive Officer; Daniel Grunes, CEO of Scientific Bio Processing, and John Moore, Chairman. After the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone certain statements made by the management team of Scientific Industries during this conference call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Except for the statements of historical fact, this conference call