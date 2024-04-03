Q1 2024 Levi Strauss & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 03, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Levi Strauss & Co. first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call for the period ending February 25, 2024. (Operator Instructions)



This conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without written permission from the company. This conference call is being broadcast over the Internet and a replay of the webcast will be accessible for one quarter on the company's website, levistrauss.com.



I would now like to turn the call over to Aida Orphan, Vice President of Investor Relations at Levi Strauss & Company.



Aida Orphan - Levi Strauss & Co - VP of IR



Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our first quarter in 2024. Joining me on today's call are Michelle Gass, our President and CEO; and Harmit Singh, our Chief Financial and Growth Officer. We have posted complete Q1 financial results in our earnings release on the IR section of our website, investors dot levistrauss.com.



A link to the webcast of today's