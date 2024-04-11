James Hamilton, Chief Discovery and Translational Medicine Officer at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $28.03 per share, resulting in a total value of $168,180.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines to treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. Arrowhead's pipeline includes clinical programs in a range of disease areas such as cardiovascular, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary diseases, as well as a robust preclinical pipeline in other therapeutic areas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,383 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by James Hamilton is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 24 insider sells at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On the day of the sale, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shares closed at $28.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.282 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.11, indicating that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

