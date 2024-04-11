Merilee Buckley, the Chief Accounting Officer of Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial), has sold 1,671 shares of the company on April 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $65.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $108,641.84. Etsy Inc is an e-commerce company focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools. The company's marketplace is designed to help sellers find the necessary tools to start, manage, and scale their businesses. Over the past year, Merilee Buckley has sold a total of 3,341 shares of Etsy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company; there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, Etsy Inc's shares were trading at $65.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.723 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.08, which is above the industry median of 18.34 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, Etsy Inc's stock appears to be Significantly Undervalued. With a share price of $65.04 and a GF Value of $134.40, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.48. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider transaction history and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Etsy Inc's financial position and insider sentiment. While the Chief Accounting Officer's sale may draw attention from investors, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance and market valuation when making investment decisions.

