Kevin Berryman, the Chief Financial Officer of Jacobs Solutions Inc (J, Financial), has sold 1,500 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 4,500 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (J, Financial) is a global provider of technical, professional, and construction services, including engineering, architecture, construction, operations, and maintenance. The company offers its services to a broad range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, chemicals, energy, healthcare, and telecommunications, among others.

The insider transaction history for Jacobs Solutions Inc (J, Financial) indicates a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with zero insiders buys recorded. On the other hand, there have been 19 insider sells during the same period, suggesting a trend of insider sales.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc (J, Financial) were trading at $153.2, resulting in a market capitalization of $18.831 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 26.76, surpassing both the industry median of 15.125 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was calculated at 1.04, with a share price of $153.2 and a GuruFocus Value of $146.79. This ratio suggests that Jacobs Solutions Inc (J, Financial) is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.