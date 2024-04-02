Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

59 minutes ago

On April 2, 2024, Blake Borgeson, Director of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial), sold 11,447 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that combines experimental biology and bioinformatics with artificial intelligence to discover new therapeutic opportunities. The company's platform is designed to rapidly discover novel compounds that could potentially treat a range of diseases, with a focus on genetic and rare diseases.

According to the filing, the insider sold the shares at an average price of $8.82, resulting in a total transaction amount of $100,929.34. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in the company has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, Blake Borgeson has sold a total of 333,591 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 73 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock market capitalization of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at $2.098 billion, as of the last trading price of $8.82 per share.

When considering the company's valuation, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares are currently trading below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $21.38, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41. This valuation suggests that the stock might be categorized as a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1775742866035994624.png 1775742886449672192.png

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, a consistent pattern of selling, as seen with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, may prompt further analysis and caution among investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
