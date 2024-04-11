Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) reported in a recent SEC filing that Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $485 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $283,725. Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, operates a vast network that connects billions of users globally. The company's business model primarily revolves around advertising revenue, which is generated through user engagement on its various platforms. Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 32,437 shares of Meta Platforms Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 214 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of insider sales that could be indicative of the insiders' perspectives on the stock's valuation or their personal financial planning strategies. On the valuation front, Meta Platforms Inc's shares were trading at $485 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1,292.115 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 34.01, which is above the industry median of 21.59 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GF Value, with a price of $485 and a GuruFocus Value of $348.84, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily reflect a negative outlook on the company's future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.