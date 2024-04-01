On April 1, 2024, Roger Chen, the Chief Operating Officer of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, Roger Chen has sold a total of 152,753 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

GoDaddy Inc is a publicly traded company that provides a variety of services for online presence and marketing for small businesses. These services include domain registration, website hosting, and website building tools, among others.

The insider transaction history for GoDaddy Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $118.56, resulting in a market capitalization of $17.654 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.93, which is below both the industry median of 26.835 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $118.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $96.11, GoDaddy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

