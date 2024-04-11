Localiza Rent A Car SA's Dividend Analysis

Unlocking the Value of Dividends at Localiza Rent A Car SA

Localiza Rent A Car SA (LZRFY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on 2024-06-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Localiza Rent A Car SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Localiza Rent A Car SA Do?

Localiza Rent A Car SA is a car rental service provider with the majority of its operations in Brazil. Through its subsidiaries, the company rents cars to individuals, manages corporate car fleets, sells its fleet to the general public, and offers a franchise model. Franchisees account for roughly half of Localiza's car rental locations, while the majority of cars accessible with Localiza are owned by the company. The fleet rental division has long-term agreements with companies that come up for renewal roughly every two to three years. The car rental segment delivers three-quarters of annual revenue, and fleet rental makes up the rest, with an insignificant share contributed by the franchise management division.

A Glimpse at Localiza Rent A Car SA's Dividend History

Localiza Rent A Car SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Localiza Rent A Car SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Localiza Rent A Car SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.88% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.92%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Localiza Rent A Car SA's annual dividend growth rate was 63.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 43.60% per year. And over the past decade, Localiza Rent A Car SA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 27.90%.

Based on Localiza Rent A Car SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Localiza Rent A Car SA stock as of today is approximately 17.59%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Localiza Rent A Car SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.87, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Localiza Rent A Car SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Localiza Rent A Car SA's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Localiza Rent A Car SA's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Localiza Rent A Car SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Localiza Rent A Car SA's revenue has increased by approximately 27.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 88.28% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Localiza Rent A Car SA's earnings increased by approximately 6.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 40.18% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 16.30%, which outperforms approximately 67.74% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Localiza Rent A Car SA's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics paint the picture of a company with a strong track record and promising prospects. Value investors may find Localiza Rent A Car SA an attractive opportunity, not only for its dividend yield but also for its potential for sustained growth and profitability. As the company gears up for its next dividend payout, it is worth considering the robustness of its financial health and future growth prospects. Is Localiza Rent A Car SA poised to continue its trend of rewarding shareholders with growing dividends? Only time will tell, but the indicators seem promising. For those looking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can leverage the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover more opportunities.

