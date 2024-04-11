Conagra's Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations: A Sign of Revival Amid Inflation

During the pandemic, Conagra (CAG, Financial) thrived thanks to increased demand for work and eat-at-home options. However, the company, known for brands like Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, and Duncan Hines, has recently faced challenges due to high inflation and changes in consumer spending. Despite these hurdles, Conagra's impressive Q3 earnings suggest a positive shift, backed by its solid performance and optimistic future projections.

Key highlights from Conagra's Q3 earnings include:

  • Conagra surpassed EPS expectations for the eighth consecutive quarter, benefiting from effective cost-saving strategies.
  • CEO Sean Connolly noted improving volume trends in the domestic retail business, reflecting in the Q3 results and the reaffirmed FY24 guidance.
  • Organic net sales decreased by only 2.0% in Q3, with a modest volume decrease of 1.8%, showing an improvement from the previous quarter's 3.4% sales drop and 2.9% volume decline.
  • The Grocery & Snacks segment saw a minimal volume dip of 0.8%, thanks to share gains in chili, pudding, seeds, and microwave popcorn, despite a 4.2% increase in price/mix.
  • The Refrigerated & Frozen segment continues to face challenges, with a 3.3% volume decrease despite increased promotional activities.
  • Conagra reaffirmed its FY24 EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.65 and expects a -2% to -1% decline in organic revenue. The company also slightly raised its operating margin forecast to 15.8%.

Conagra's Q3 achievements and optimistic outlook reflect a broader industry trend of gradual recovery from inflationary pressures, similar to the solid earnings reported by General Mills (GIS, Financial) on March 20.

