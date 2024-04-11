During the pandemic, Conagra (CAG, Financial) thrived thanks to increased demand for work and eat-at-home options. However, the company, known for brands like Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, and Duncan Hines, has recently faced challenges due to high inflation and changes in consumer spending. Despite these hurdles, Conagra's impressive Q3 earnings suggest a positive shift, backed by its solid performance and optimistic future projections.

Key highlights from Conagra's Q3 earnings include:

Conagra surpassed EPS expectations for the eighth consecutive quarter, benefiting from effective cost-saving strategies.

CEO Sean Connolly noted improving volume trends in the domestic retail business, reflecting in the Q3 results and the reaffirmed FY24 guidance.

Organic net sales decreased by only 2.0% in Q3, with a modest volume decrease of 1.8%, showing an improvement from the previous quarter's 3.4% sales drop and 2.9% volume decline.

The Grocery & Snacks segment saw a minimal volume dip of 0.8%, thanks to share gains in chili, pudding, seeds, and microwave popcorn, despite a 4.2% increase in price/mix.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment continues to face challenges, with a 3.3% volume decrease despite increased promotional activities.

Conagra reaffirmed its FY24 EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.65 and expects a -2% to -1% decline in organic revenue. The company also slightly raised its operating margin forecast to 15.8%.

Conagra's Q3 achievements and optimistic outlook reflect a broader industry trend of gradual recovery from inflationary pressures, similar to the solid earnings reported by General Mills (GIS, Financial) on March 20.