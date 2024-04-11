Exxon Mobil (XOM, Financial) has signaled a potentially subdued earnings season for the oil and gas sector, as revealed in a recent SEC filing. The company anticipates a significant drop in its Q1 GAAP operating earnings to about $6.7 billion, down from $7.6 billion in the previous quarter. This decline is attributed to weaker crude oil and natural gas prices, alongside negative effects from unsettled derivatives.

Key points from the update include:

A potential reduction of up to $1.0 billion in earnings from the upstream segment, primarily due to softer crude oil and natural gas prices. Notably, natural gas prices have plummeted by over 50% from the end of October to March's end.

The downturn contrasts sharply with the surge in commodity prices seen in 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which propelled natural gas prices to multi-year highs and crude oil prices to nearly $120/barrel in May 2022.

Despite the recent price dips, Exxon Mobil achieved record earnings in 2022 and Q1 2023, hitting all-time stock highs by September 2023. This financial strength supported its massive $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD, Financial) in October.

Even with rising interest rates and economic growth concerns, Exxon Mobil did not cut back on production. In FY23, the company increased its production by 111,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, with significant growth in the Permian and Guyana regions.

Improved production volumes and a better mix, particularly from Permian and Guyana, boosted Q4 adjusted earnings by $127 million to $6.3 billion, despite lower crude realizations.

Strong production and healthier refining margins, expected to enhance earnings by $500-$700 million in Q1, have helped Exxon Mobil counterbalance the effects of lower commodity prices.

These developments, coupled with a recent uptick in crude oil prices reaching year-to-date highs, explain why Exxon Mobil's stock remains stable despite the forecasted dip in Q1 earnings compared to Q4.