Ouster Inc (OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 19,990 Shares

Ouster Inc (OUST, Financial), a company specializing in high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Mark Weinswig, sold 19,990 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,718 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Ouster Inc, with a total of 24 insider sells and 11 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Ouster Inc were trading at $9.35, giving the company a market capitalization of $406.309 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.15, indicating that Ouster Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value for Ouster Inc is currently set at $8.15, suggesting that the stock's market price is higher than its estimated intrinsic value.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent sales by CFO Mark Weinswig may attract attention from the market and could be a point of consideration for current and potential investors.

