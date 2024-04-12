SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR, Financial), a global company known for its comprehensive suite of tools for digital marketers, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. COO Vitalii Obishchenko has sold 15,114 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. Vitalii Obishchenko’s transaction was executed at an average price of $13.2 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $199,504.8. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in SEMrush Holdings Inc stands adjusted as per the SEC Filing. Over the past year, Vitalii Obishchenko has engaged in the sale of 15,743 shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for SEMrush Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling activity. There have been no insider buys recorded over the past year, while there have been 54 insider sells in the same period. On the valuation front, SEMrush Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $13.2 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.896 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1640.00, which is significantly above both the industry median of 26.79 and the historical median for the company. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $15.98, SEMrush Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in SEMrush Holdings Inc may find this insider selling activity as a data point to consider in their analysis of the company's stock performance and valuation.

