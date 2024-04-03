Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (IST:SAHOL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth Amidst Macroeconomic Challenges

SAHOL reports significant revenue and EBITDA increases, maintaining strong financial performance in a volatile economic landscape.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: 57% increase in combined revenues.
  • EBITDA Growth: 23% increase in combined EBITDA.
  • Net Income Growth: 20% increase in consolidated net income.
  • CapEx to Revenue Ratio: Increased from 7% to 11%.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: Remains below midterm targets.
  • Return on Equity: 38% for Akbank; overall non-bank return on equity contracted from 24.7% to 11.2%.
  • Net Asset Value Growth: 10% increase in dollar terms from end of 2023 to end of March 2024.
  • Energy Segment: Revenue dropped by 55% due to lower natural gas volume; EBITDA remained strong.
  • Building Materials Segment: 7% top line increase; EBITDA margin expanded by 8 percentage points.
  • Industrials Segment: Inflation-adjusted revenue dropped by 13%; net income declined by 13%.
  • Financial Services Segment: Inflation-adjusted top line growth of 31%.
  • Digital Segment: Inflation-adjusted top line increased by 40%.
  • Retail Segment: Top line growth of 22%; inflation-adjusted net income increased by 4%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Exceeded targets in terms of revenue and EBITDA growth and profitability.
  • On track to reach share of new economy and FX revenue share targets.
  • Net debt to EBITDA at the group level is below midterm targets, providing comfort for further investment increases.
  • Positive progress in non-bank CapEx-to-revenue ratio, indicating a focus on capital allocation efficiency.
  • Strong performance in bank and financial services businesses despite macro volatility.

Negative Points

  • Challenges due to hyperinflation and a devastating earthquake in the eastern part of Turkey.
  • Midterm targets have become obsolete with the introduction of inflation accounting and need to be revised.
  • Tire reinforcement business, Kordsa, was slow due to fierce competition.
  • Revenue growth was impacted by the performance of natural gas power plants and the adverse effects of the earthquake.
  • Inflation-adjusted consolidated net income decreased, reflecting the challenges of operating in a hyperinflationary environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you expect any tariff increase for natural gas and electricity in the remainder of the year?
A: N. Orhun Kostem, Head of Finance at Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS, mentioned that there is potential for electricity and natural gas tariff increases, especially on the household side, due to subsidies. However, the rate and timing are uncertain and tied to the economy administration's midterm program. There were no increases in 2023, but there could be scope in 2024.

Q: When do you expect the IPO of Enerjisa Ãretim to take place?
A: N. Orhun Kostem explained that there is no definite time for the IPO of Enerjisa Ãretim. It will be a joint decision between joint venture partners and will depend on market conditions and demand. The value of the business has been growing, and favorable market conditions with significant demand, especially from foreign institutional investors, are needed for a successful IPO.

Q: Can you please explain the capacity expansion plans in Enerjisa Generation for 2024 and 2025 and how much EBITDA is targeted?
A: Cenk Alper, CEO of Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS, stated that Enerjisa Generation plans to reach 5 gigawatts by 2026, which means investing in an additional 1.2 gigawatts from the current 3.8 gigawatts. EBITDA margins are expected to be similar to those in 2023, but this will depend on how prices evolve.

Q: At what level do you expect spot prices to stabilize in 2024?
A: N. Orhun Kostem suggested that electricity prices, currently around $60, might remain at that level for the rest of 2024. However, for the long term, a sustainable level of pricing could be around $80. In 2022, prices surged to $120 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but neither extreme is sustainable.

Q: How much CapEx will be required by Enerjisa Enerji in the earthquake zone in 2024? Could this also limit the earnings recovery in 2024?
A: Cenk Alper mentioned that the size of the investment in the earthquake zone will depend on city planning. Investments will likely increase in the earthquake region compared to other regions, but it will be dependent on the development of the cities. N. Orhun Kostem added that investments done there will continue to be part of the regulated asset base, and an additional TRY8 billion of CapEx is expected in the next three years, which should not negatively impact earnings.

Q: How much dividend income do you expect in 2024?
A: N. Orhun Kostem referred to the appendices of the presentation, which detail the announced dividends company by company. The total expected dividend income is TRY9.4 billion.

Q: What weight is the banking sector plan to have in net asset value, along with investments in new economies?
A: N. Orhun Kostem indicated that the capital allocation plan aims for a more balanced NAV contribution from major business units. The weight of the bank has decreased and is now more or less even with the energy piece. Going forward, the contributions from materials and mobility as well as digital should disproportionately improve to achieve a more balanced NAV.

Q: Can you provide closing remarks?
A: Cenk Alper thanked participants for joining the earnings call and highlighted the company's continued investments in the new economy, improved governance structure, solid financials, and commitment to sustainability. He also mentioned the company's focus on improving the portfolio with high returns and thanked employees for their efforts. Lastly, he extended holiday greetings for Bayram and Easter.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.