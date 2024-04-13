Insider Sell: EVP, Global Operations Vivek Jain Sells 3,479 Shares of Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial), a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad portfolio of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits (ICs) used in virtually all types of electronic equipment, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. EVP, Global Operations Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company on April 4, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this SEC Filing link.

Over the past year, Vivek Jain has sold a total of 20,517 shares of Analog Devices Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Analog Devices Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Analog Devices Inc were trading at $197.56, giving the company a market capitalization of $96.578 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.84, which is above both the industry median of 33.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Analog Devices Inc's stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, based on a GF Value of $175.81. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1776467647765049344.png 1776467691331284992.png

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single insider selling shares does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, a trend of insider sales could signal that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's prospects are choosing to reduce their positions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.