Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial), a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad portfolio of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits (ICs) used in virtually all types of electronic equipment, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. EVP, Global Operations Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company on April 4, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this SEC Filing link.

Over the past year, Vivek Jain has sold a total of 20,517 shares of Analog Devices Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Analog Devices Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Analog Devices Inc were trading at $197.56, giving the company a market capitalization of $96.578 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.84, which is above both the industry median of 33.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Analog Devices Inc's stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, based on a GF Value of $175.81. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single insider selling shares does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, a trend of insider sales could signal that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's prospects are choosing to reduce their positions.

