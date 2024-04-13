Insider Sell: EVP & Chief Information Officer Carman Wenkoff Sells 5,909 Shares of Dollar General Corp (DG)

Carman Wenkoff, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer of Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial), has sold 5,909 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $162.23 per share, resulting in a total value of $958,367.07.

Dollar General Corp is a prominent discount retailer in the United States, offering a wide selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal items, home products, and apparel. The company operates over 17,000 stores across 46 states, aiming to serve customers with affordable and convenient shopping experiences.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 5,909 shares and purchasing 2,000 shares. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions observed within the company.

The insider transaction history for Dollar General Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment regarding the stock's performance and potential future direction.

On the valuation front, Dollar General Corp's shares were trading at $162.23 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $35.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 21.13 is above the industry median of 16.06 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $162.23 and a GF Value of $271.28, Dollar General Corp is considered Significantly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1776468034156916736.png

The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Dollar General Corp. However, it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance, market conditions, and other factors that may influence stock prices.

1776468074912968704.png

