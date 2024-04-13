PowerSchool Holdings Inc CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 50,099 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 50,099 shares of the company on April 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing. PowerSchool Holdings Inc offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions for school districts, including student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration tools, assessment and analytics, special education management, and professional development resources. The insider, Hardeep Gulati, has a history of selling shares in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 501,806 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for PowerSchool Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 66 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the valuation front, PowerSchool Holdings Inc shares were trading at $21.01 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $3.48 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.96, indicating that PowerSchool Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.