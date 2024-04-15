U.S. Stock Futures Stagnate Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures showed little movement as Treasury yields climbed, fueled by increasing speculation that the Federal Reserve might postpone interest rate reductions within the year.

Last week's assertive statements from Federal Reserve officials, coupled with unexpectedly strong manufacturing and employment data, have showcased the U.S. economy's strength. This development has alleviated some of the urgency for the Fed to lower interest rates soon.

After assessing the situation on Friday, Wall Street's primary indexes ended the week in the red as investors adjusted their expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's rate cut timeline. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a rate cut happening in June has decreased to 48% from the 58% anticipated at the beginning of last week.

Furthermore, market sentiment has shifted, now anticipating less than three rate cuts this year, a reduction from the previously forecasted three to four cuts, as per LSEG data.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes saw a 4.45% increase, reaching its highest point since November, which in turn exerted pressure on the stock market. Investors are keenly awaiting remarks from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari later today.

Attention is also directed towards the upcoming U.S. consumer price inflation (CPI) report for March, expected later this week. Analysts predict a rise in headline inflation to 3.4% year-over-year from February's 3.2%.

Additionally, the release of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting, which maintained its projection of three rate cuts this year, is highly anticipated.

The forthcoming first-quarter earnings season is set to intensify this week, with financial behemoths such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial), Citigroup (C, Financial), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial) poised to unveil their financial reports. Asset management giant BlackRock and Delta Air Lines are also on the schedule to disclose their quarterly results.

As of 5:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis dipped by 19 points, S&P 500 e-minis fell by 4.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis declined by 9.25 points.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) saw a 3.4% increase in pre-market trading following CEO Elon Musk's announcement about the upcoming Robotaxi reveal on August 8.

Stocks related to cryptocurrency and blockchain, including Coinbase Global (COIN, Financial), Marathon Digital (MARA, Financial), and MicroStrategy (MSTR, Financial), experienced gains between 5.7% to 11.9%, tracking the uptick in bitcoin prices.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) in the U.S. market rose by 1.3% after the U.S. Commerce Department announced a $6.6 billion subsidy for the company's advanced semiconductor production facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.