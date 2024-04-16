Qualys Inc CFO Joo Kim Sells Company Shares

Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial), a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Joo Kim, the Chief Financial Officer of Qualys Inc, sold 1,912 shares of the company on April 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, Joo Kim has sold a total of 13,121 shares of Qualys Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Qualys Inc shares were trading at $165.04 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.170 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 41.25, which is above the industry median of 26.75 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.94, with a GF Value of $175.09, indicating that Qualys Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders of Qualys Inc may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and valuation metrics as part of their investment research. The recent insider selling activity could be a point of interest for those following the company's stock performance and management actions.

