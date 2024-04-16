Scotiabank Targets Brazil for Expansion with Local Bond Underwriting and Cash-Management

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Scotiabank is setting its sights on Brazil, aiming to underwrite local bonds and introduce cash-management services as it seeks to deepen its footprint in Latin America's largest economy.

The Canadian banking giant is entering a period of growth, according to Paulo Bernardo, the CEO for Brazil, signaling a strategic push into the Brazilian market.

Amid high interest rates, Brazil's domestic bond market is experiencing significant growth, with issuances soaring to 80.5 billion reais ($16 billion), marking a 69% increase from the previous year. Currently, Banco Itau BBA and Banco BTG Pactual lead the market, but Scotiabank is preparing to make its mark by underwriting debentures, a popular form of bond in Brazil.

Scotiabank is bolstering its team in Brazil with the addition of three key executives to support its growth strategy. This includes a senior investment banker, an equity sales business leader, and an equity research analyst, expanding the existing team of around 105 employees. The bank's strategy includes not only increasing its workforce but also enhancing its product offerings and platforms for Brazilian clients in Canada and the U.S., aiming to facilitate more North American investment into Brazil.

With 3.2 billion reais ($640 million) in capital within Brazil, Scotiabank is well-positioned for growth while adhering to capital requirements. The bank's lending book in Brazil includes approximately $13 billion in assets tied to Brazilian risk, serving around 175 corporate clients. Scotiabank aims to expand its client base, particularly targeting more institutional clients, such as hedge funds.

Though the bank has historically had a stronger retail presence in other South American countries, its focus in Brazil is on corporate and investment banking. Despite this focus, Scotiabank announced last year a strategic shift towards lower-risk, less volatile markets in North America.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.