PubMatic Inc (PUBM, Financial), a company specializing in the development and implementation of advertising software, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Growth Officer Paulina Klimenko sold 5,653 shares of the company on April 8, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Paulina Klimenko has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 132,455 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for PubMatic Inc (PUBM) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 68 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of PubMatic Inc were trading at $23.71, giving the company a market cap of $1.182 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 157.87, significantly above both the industry median of 26.825 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for PubMatic Inc. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.23, with a GF Value of $19.24, indicating that PubMatic Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more information and detailed insider trading data for PubMatic Inc (PUBM), please refer to the SEC Filing.

