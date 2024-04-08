On April 8, 2024, Ian Shakil, Chief Strategy Officer of Augmedix Inc (AUGX, Financial), sold 89,167 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Augmedix Inc is a company that specializes in using technology to transform the documentation of patient health data. By leveraging artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, Augmedix aims to improve the accuracy and efficiency of medical record-keeping, thereby enhancing the overall healthcare delivery process.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 360,557 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Ian Shakil is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at Augmedix Inc. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 5 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Augmedix Inc were trading at $4.01, giving the company a market cap of approximately $197.883 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.83, with a GuruFocus Value of $4.85, indicating that Augmedix Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

