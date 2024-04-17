Recent Insider Trading Activity

Steven Pantelick , the Chief Financial Officer of PubMatic Inc ( PUBM Financial ), sold 8,876 shares of the company on April 8, 2024, as reported in a SEC Filing . Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 93,442 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.The transaction history for insiders at PubMatic Inc (PUBM) indicates a trend of selling, with 68 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.PubMatic Inc is a technology company that provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The company's platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to control and maximize their digital advertising revenue and improve their advertising experience.On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of PubMatic Inc were trading at $23.71, resulting in a market cap of $1.182 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 157.87, significantly above both the industry median of 26.825 and the company's historical median. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $19.24, PubMatic Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

