Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial), a leading provider of residential solar, storage, and energy services in the United States, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal & People Officer Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of the company on April 8, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, Jeanna Steele has sold a total of 29,206 shares of Sunrun Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sells at the company, with a total of 65 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Sunrun Inc were trading at $12.07, giving the company a market cap of $2.696 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.39, with a GuruFocus Value of $30.87, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's fundamentals when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.