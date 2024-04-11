Apr 11, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Pure Cycle Corporation Q2 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Mark Harding, President and CEO of Pure Cycle. Here you go.
Mark Harding - Pure Cycle Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our six months ended February 29. 2024 earnings call. We do have a deck for this, if you can go to our website at purecyclewater.com and click on the Investor tab and then there'll be a link there that will direct you to the deck for this. I can walk through this, and I'll try and note the transition of the slides as we move through the presentation.
Let me start out with our first slide, which will be our forward-looking statement, which indicates that, I'm sure all of you are familiar with it that statements that are not historical facts contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation are forward-looking statements.
Q2 2024 Pure Cycle Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 11, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...