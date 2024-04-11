On April 11, 2024, Ian Shakil, Chief Strategy Officer of Augmedix Inc (AUGX, Financial), sold 92,787 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Augmedix Inc is a company that specializes in providing remote medical documentation and live clinical support. The company's technology platform converts natural clinician-patient conversations into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 453,344 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where Augmedix Inc has seen 3 insider buys and 6 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, shares of Augmedix Inc were trading at $3.98, giving the company a market cap of $193.984 million. According to the data, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, based on a GuruFocus Value of $4.85.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could signal their perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future potential.

