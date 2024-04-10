Director Scott Galit has sold 191,283 shares of Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO, Financial) on April 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Payoneer Global Inc is a financial services company that provides online money transfer and digital payment services. The company enables businesses and professionals to grow globally by facilitating seamless, cross-border payments. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,182,421 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Payoneer Global Inc shows a pattern of 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Shares of Payoneer Global Inc were trading at $4.85 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.806 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.27, which is lower than the industry median of 27.11 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $6.27, Payoneer Global Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Payoneer Global Inc. The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

