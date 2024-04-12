Q2 2024 Corus Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Laura, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Corus Entertainment Q2 2024 analyst and investor conference call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Doug Murphy, President and CEO of Corus Entertainment. Mr. Murphy, you may begin your conference.



Douglas Murphy - Corus Entertainment Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Corus Entertainment's fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings call. I'm Doug Murphy and joining me this morning is John Gossling, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before I read the cautionary statement, I'd like to remind everyone that we have slides to accompany today's call. You can find them on our website at www.corusent.com under the Investor Relations - Events and Presentations section.



Now let's move to the