Q1 2024 MTY Food Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Eric Lefebvre - MTY Food Group Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for MTY's First Quarter Conference Call for Fiscal 2024. The press release and MD&A with complete financial statements and related notes were issued earlier this morning and are available on our website as well as on SEDAR.



During the call, we will be referring to forward