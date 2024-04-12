Apr 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Now I would like to start by welcoming and congratulating Frederic Perron, who took over the role as President and CEO of Cogeco and March 11th. I've had the pleasure of working closely with Fred while he was leading our Canadian operations in communications, and he certainly did a tremendous job transforming the business to set it up for the future. So Fred, welcome, and I will let you now take over to coupled with your opening remarks.



