Banco de Sabadell SA's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of Banco de Sabadell SA's Upcoming Dividend

Banco de Sabadell SA (BNDSF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on 2024-04-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Banco de Sabadell SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Banco de Sabadell SA Do?

Banco de Sabadell SA is a Spanish retail and commercial bank operating mostly in Spain, but with a notable lending presence in the United Kingdom and the Americas. Its strategy emphasizes scaling its current customer base and laying the foundation for international expansion. Banco de Sabadell's largest business line is commercial banking, which focuses on providing financial products and services to large corporations, small to medium-size enterprises, retailers and sole proprietors, professional groupings, entrepreneurs, and personal customers. Loans and advances constitute a majority of the bank's earning assets. Its credit risk is mostly exposed to mortgage loans, followed by sovereign debt.

A Glimpse at Banco de Sabadell SA's Dividend History

Banco de Sabadell SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022, with dividends currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Banco de Sabadell SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Banco de Sabadell SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.44% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.11%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Banco de Sabadell SA's annual dividend growth rate was 35.70%. Based on Banco de Sabadell SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Banco de Sabadell SA stock as of today is approximately 3.44%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Banco de Sabadell SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. Banco de Sabadell SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Banco de Sabadell SA's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Banco de Sabadell SA's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Banco de Sabadell SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Banco de Sabadell SA's revenue has increased by approximately 4.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 63.61% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Banco de Sabadell SA's earnings increased by approximately 90.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 3.56% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 16.70%, which underperforms approximately 22.74% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Banco de Sabadell SA's upcoming dividend payment is backed by a history of consistent payouts and a promising dividend growth rate. The company's moderate payout ratio and profitability ensure a balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for future investments. While growth metrics present a mixed picture, the robust increase in earnings per share is a positive sign for dividend sustainability. Investors considering Banco de Sabadell SA for its dividend prospects should also weigh these factors alongside broader market conditions and individual investment strategies. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.