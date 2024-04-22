SEMrush Holdings Inc CFO Brian Mulroy Sells 89,079 Shares

Brian Mulroy, the Chief Financial Officer of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR, Financial), has sold a total of 89,079 shares of the company on April 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider sales over the past year, with the insider not having purchased any shares during the same period. SEMrush Holdings Inc is a global company that provides an online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform. The platform helps businesses to optimize their online presence across various marketing channels and to conduct competitive research. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at SEMrush Holdings Inc, while there have been 55 insider sells. This trend in insider transactions may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors. On the valuation front, SEMrush Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $12.89 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.739 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 1,503.75, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.63. However, it is important to note that the price-earnings ratio is lower than the company's historical median. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, with a share price of $12.89 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $15.59, SEMrush Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. 1779993371633414144.png 1779993387974422528.png Investors may want to consider these insights as part of their overall assessment of SEMrush Holdings Inc's stock performance and insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

