Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), a global leader in mass customization, has reported an insider transaction involving Florian Baumgartner, the Executive Vice President and CEO of Vista, a subsidiary of Cimpress. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider sold 4,432 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,914 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 15 insider sells for Cimpress PLC. On the day of the sale, shares of Cimpress PLC were trading at $92.24, valuing the company at a market cap of $2.437 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 59.47, which is above both the industry median of 19.43 and the historical median for the company. The stock's current price also exceeds the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $70.64, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31, indicating that Cimpress PLC is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Cimpress PLC specializes in mass customization, enabling individuals and businesses to make their products and marketing materials uniquely their own through its innovative platforms and technology. The company's portfolio of brands includes VistaPrint, BuildASign, National Pen, and more, serving customers across various markets worldwide.

