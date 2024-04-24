Elan Moriah, President of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial), has sold 9,880 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30.09 per share, resulting in a total value of $297,289.20.

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial) specializes in actionable intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. The company provides software and services to help organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,070 shares of Verint Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 35 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial) had a market cap of $1.825 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 100.90, which is above the industry median of 26.42 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $30.09, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $41.43, indicating that Verint Systems Inc was modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

