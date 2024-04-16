Q1 2024 Interactive Brokers Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon. and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today are Thomas Peterffy, our Founder and Chairman; Milan Galik, our President and CEO; and Paul Brody, our CFO. I will be presenting Milan's comments on the business, and all 3 will be available at our Q&A.



