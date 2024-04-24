Neogen Corp (NEOG, Financial) COO Douglas Jones has recently increased his stake in the company by purchasing 10,000 shares on April 17, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. This transaction has added to the series of insider trades over the past year, where Douglas Jones has bought a total of 20,000 shares and has not sold any. Neogen Corp, known for its development and marketing of products for food and animal safety, has seen a total of 8 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year, indicating a positive trend in insider confidence. On the day of the insider's recent acquisition, shares of Neogen Corp were trading at $12.36, giving the company a market cap of $2.703 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 2080.00, significantly above both the industry median of 30.95 and the company's historical median. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.62, with a GF Value of $19.97, suggesting that Neogen Corp is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation metrics. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

