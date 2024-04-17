On April 17, 2024, Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a robust start to the year with first-quarter revenue of $1.389 billion, a 7% increase from the previous year. This growth was achieved despite significant challenges in the mortgage market, highlighted by a 19% decline in USIS mortgage credit inquiries. The company's performance was buoyed by a diversified portfolio, particularly in non-mortgage segments which constitute approximately 80% of its revenue.

Equifax, one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, continues to play a pivotal role in financial decision-making processes. The company's extensive data analytics and cloud technology capabilities have enabled it to deliver innovative products and services, contributing to a 9% local currency revenue growth in non-mortgage sectors. The Workforce Solutions segment, in particular, saw a 15% increase in non-mortgage Verification Services revenue, driven by government business, despite an overall slowdown in the mortgage sector.

The company's international operations also saw impressive growth, with a 13% increase in revenue on a reported basis and a 20% increase on a local currency basis. This was led by significant gains in Latin America, where revenue surged by 65% on a reported basis and doubled on a local currency basis.

Equifax's adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at 29.1%, reflecting disciplined cost management and operational efficiency. The company's strategic investments in cloud transformation and AI capabilities are expected to further enhance its service offerings and operational agility.

Looking ahead, Equifax is optimistic about its growth trajectory, maintaining its full-year 2024 guidance. This outlook is supported by strong non-mortgage revenue growth and ongoing innovations in data and analytics. The company's leadership is confident in achieving long-term revenue growth targets of 8-12%, anticipating higher margins and improved free cash flow as the cloud transformation concludes.

Equifax's robust first-quarter performance, strategic focus on high-growth areas, and strong guidance for 2024 underscore its resilience and adaptability in a fluctuating economic environment. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to continued growth and innovation from Equifax as it leverages its advanced analytics and technology to drive progress and deliver value.

