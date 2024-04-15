Director Brown Andrew William Fraser has sold 20,564 shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG, Financial) on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,661 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. Pure Storage Inc is a technology company that provides data storage solutions. Its products include all-flash arrays and data management and storage services, catering to customers seeking to enhance their data infrastructure's performance, efficiency, and reliability. The insider transaction history for Pure Storage Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 21 insider sells over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Pure Storage Inc were trading at $52.31, giving the company a market cap of $16.999 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 307.76, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 23.14 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $30.63, Pure Storage Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.71, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

