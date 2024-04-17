Apr 17, 2024 / 01:45PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited's Q4 FY 2024 and FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. From the senior management, we have with us today Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, MD and CEO of the company; Mr. Gopal Balachandran, CFO; Mr. Alok Agarwal, Executive Director; Mr. Girish Nayak, Chief Technology and Health Underwriting and Claims; Mr. Sandeep Guradya, Chief Corporate Solutions Group; and Mr. Anand Singhi, Chief Retail and Government business.



Please note that any statements or comments made in today's call that may look like forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to the management and do not constitute an indication of any future performance as the future involves risks and uncertainties, which could cause results to differ materially from the current views being expressed.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanjeev Radheyshyam Mantri - ICICI Lombard General