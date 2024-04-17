Q1 2024 Prologis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Natasha Law -



Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The supplemental document is available on our website at prologis.com under Investor Relations.



I'd like to state that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which Prologis operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and actual operating results may be affected by a variety of factors. For a list of those factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice in our 10-K or other SEC filings.



