Q1 2024 Las Vegas Sands Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sands First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Daniel Briggs, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Sands. Sir, the floor is yours.
Daniel J. Briggs - Las Vegas Sands Corp. - SVP of IR
Thank you, Paul. Joining the call today are Rob Goldstein, our Chairman and CEO; Patrick Dumont, our President and COO; Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China; and Grant Chum, CEO and President of Sands China and EVP of Asia Operations.
Today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements. We will be making these statements under the safe harbor provision of federal securities laws. The company's actual results may differ materially from the results reflected in those forward-looking statements. In addition, we will discuss non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our press release. We have posted an earnings presentation on our website. We will refer
