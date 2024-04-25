Scott Flaherty, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial), has sold 2,500 shares of the company on April 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $50.39 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $125,975.

Willis Lease Finance Corp specializes in providing aviation services, including commercial aircraft and aircraft engine leasing, as well as various types of aircraft and engine maintenance services. The company operates a diverse fleet, offering its services to a global customer base.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,901 shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year shows a total of 61 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, Willis Lease Finance Corp had a market capitalization of $321.137 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 8.06, which is below both the industry median of 17.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.89, with a share price of $50.39 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.72, indicating that Willis Lease Finance Corp was modestly undervalued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.