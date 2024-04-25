Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN, Financial), a professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz, sold 10,000 shares of the company on April 16, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $30.79 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $307,900. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd has been adjusted accordingly. Over the past year, Bruce Labovitz has sold a total of 44,009 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of sales by insiders, with 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd stands at $513.725 million as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's trading price on the day of the transaction suggests that the company is fairly valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, according to the GuruFocus Value of $29.54. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by the company's CFO may be of interest as it contributes to the overall understanding of insider sentiment towards the stock. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

