Q1 2024 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jonas Strom - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA - Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Partner for Sweden, Member of the Executive Committee



Okay. Good morning, all and a warm welcome to ABG Sundal Collier Q1 results presentation. And before we kick off the presentation, I would like to mention that we will as usually have a Q&A session after the presentation and should you want to raise a question, please use the Q&A function in teams, and we will answer all questions in turn.



This morning, I'm also joined by Geir Olsen, our CFO as always. So let's start with some initial reflections. I think it's fair to say that our markets have continued to be challenging in the first quarter with basically no IPOs in Q1, say for a micro main non main list IPO done in Q1. There were no other IPOs made in the Nordics equity capital markets during Q1. And overall volumes were down heavily in terms of primary activity.



But Debt Capital Markets and M&A activity was more healthy, which combined with a continued stable performance from our brokerage and research operations contributed to our