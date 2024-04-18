Q1 2024 Centamin PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Martin Horgan - Centamin PLC - CEO, Board Member



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody. And thank you for taking the time to join this first-quarter update of Centamin activities. And a busy quarter successfully navigated. I think as we flagged a couple of times during the quarter, a planned softer quarter than the previous Q4, but important in setting us up for the balance of the year.



In terms of the open pit, so we start there at Sukari. A period of mining and processing some lower-grade ore material from the state, seven of the open pit meant that we were slightly down on grades than there used to be the case. But gladly, that's substantially behind us now from a processing perspective, although we do anticipate mining more lower-grade material over the balance of the year that will report to