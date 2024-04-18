Q1 2024 Hansa Biopharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the Hansa Biopharma interim report for Q1 2024. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator instructions) Speakers please begin.



Soren Tulstrup - Hansa Biopharma AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, good morning and welcome to the Hansa Biopharma conference call to review first quarter results for 2024. I'm Soren Tulstrup, CEO, Hansa Biopharma. Joining me today is our Chief Commercial Officer and US President, Matthew Shaulis, and our Chief Scientific Officer, Hitto Kaufmann. I'm also delighted to welcome Evan Ballantyne as our new Chief Financial Officer.



With Evan's international experience and successful track record as CFO at public and private life science companies. I'm confident that Evan will be a strong addition to our team and will help drive our financial strategy, deliver on key strategic courses and help us build shareholder value. Hansa's Head of Investor Relations, Klaus Sindahl is also with us.



Today, we'll discuss the progress we made during the first quarter