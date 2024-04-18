Q4 2024 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anand Newar, Head Investor Relations from Bajaj Auto Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anand Newar - Bajaj Auto Limited - Divisional Manager of IR



Thanks, Dovin. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the call today. Welcome to Bajaj Auto's Q4 and FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. On today's call, we have with us Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director; and Mr. Dinesh Thapar, Chief Financial Officer. We will begin our call with the opening remarks from Rakesh on the business and operational performance for the quarter, and Dinesh will take you through our financial highlights. We will then open the forum for Q&A.



Rakesh Sharma - Bajaj Auto Limited - Executive Director



Thank you,