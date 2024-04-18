Q1 2024 Home BancShares Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Home BancShares Incorporated first-quarter 2024 earnings call. The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided in the quarterly earnings release issued this morning. Company presenters will begin with prepared remarks, then entertain questions. (Operator Instructions)



The company has asked to remind everyone to refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. You'll find this note on page 3 of the Form 10-K filed with the SEC in February 2024. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode and this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Donna Townsell, Director of Investor Relations.



Donna Townsell - Home BancShares Inc - Senior Executive Vice President and Director of Investor Relations, Director



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to our first-quarter conference call. With me for today's discussion is our Chairman, John Allison; Tracy French, President and CEO of Centennial