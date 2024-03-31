Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Explore the detailed financial outcomes and strategic directions discussed in Liberty Energy Inc's latest earnings call.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.1 billion for Q1 2024, consistent with the previous quarter.
  • Net Income: $82 million for Q1 2024, down from $92 million in the previous quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.48 fully diluted for Q1 2024, compared to $0.54 in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $245 million for Q1 2024, a decrease from $253 million in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted Pretax Return on Capital Employed: 32% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: Cash taxes were $17 million in Q1 2024.
  • Shareholder Distributions: $42 million distributed in Q1 2024; $417 million distributed since July 2022 through share retirements and dividends.
  • Net Debt: Increased by $39 million from the end of the previous quarter to $142 million.
  • Capital Expenditures: $142 million in Q1 2024, including investments in digital fleets and infrastructure.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the current market dynamics and how they are impacting pricing strategies?
A: (Christopher Wright - CEO) The industry conditions peaked about six quarters ago, and since then, there has been a gentle decline in fleet count, leading to modest pricing pressure. However, the decline has been gradual, and pricing pressures have been modest. The focus remains on quality, technology, and service rather than just price.

Q: What are the expectations for natural gas activity and prices in the near future?
A: (Christopher Wright - CEO) Customers are cautious and need to see that prices have stabilized and that there is a sustained demand increase before significantly increasing gas activity. This might not happen until the end of this year or next year.

Q: How do you see the EBITDA growth relative to revenue growth in the upcoming quarter?
A: (Christopher Wright - CEO) The expectation is for low double-digit growth in both revenue and EBITDA. The mix change, as customers move back to sourcing some consumables, affects the margins slightly, but service pricing remains relatively flat.

Q: With the industry shift towards gas-fired fleets, how does Liberty Energy plan to maintain its competitive edge?
A: (Christopher Wright - CEO) The focus is not solely on the type of fuel used by fleets but on overall service quality, which involves skilled operations and comprehensive service solutions. This broader focus helps maintain a competitive edge regardless of the underlying technology.

Q: Can you provide an update on the deployment and performance of the digital fleets, particularly the new DG Prime technology?
A: (Christopher Wright - CEO) The DG Prime technology is performing well, offering high thermal efficiency and reduced gas consumption. The deployment of new fleets is on track, with specific customers already aligned for upcoming deployments.

Q: What are the growth prospects and current status of the Liberty Power Innovations (LPI) and its impact outside the oil and gas sector?
A: (Christopher Wright - CEO) LPI is currently a small part of the business focused on powering digital fleets and dual-fuel fleets. However, it has significant growth potential in providing reliable, natural gas-generated electricity, not just in oil fields but also potentially to industrial customers and data centers in the future.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.