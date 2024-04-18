Q4 2024 Tata Communications Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Tata Communications earnings conference call for Q4 FY24. We are joined today by our MD and CEO, Mr. Amur Lakshminarayanan; and our CFO, Mr. Kabir Ahmed Shakir; and our Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Rajiv Sharma.



The result for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, have been announced yesterday afternoon and the quarterly data pack is available on the website I trust you would have had the chance to look at the key highlights.



We'll commence today's call with comments from Lakshmi, who will share his thoughts on the business and long-term outlook followed by Kabir, who will share his views on the financial progress achieved. At the end of the management's remarks you will have an opportunity to get your queries addressed.



